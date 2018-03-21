Cowboys with point to prove in GF rematch

They may not be out for revenge but North Queensland coach Paul Green says they still have a "point to prove" in Thursday night's NRL grand final re-match with premiers Melbourne at AAMI Park.

Green has hosed down talk that they are seeking retribution in the round three clash after their 34-6 grand final loss last year, saying the Storm were worthy champions.

"They were deserving winners in that grand final," he said.

"They were the better team on the night.

"But for us it was a disappointing night in terms of that we didn't play as well as we could have.

"We don't feel like we owe them one or anything because of the grand final."

The Cowboys looked poised to cop a Storm backlash on Thursday night after Melbourne were upset at home last round by Wests Tigers, sabotaging Billy Slater's 300th game celebrations.

However, Green said the Cowboys had a point to prove of their own after going down 24-20 last round in another derby classic in Brisbane.

"Whether or not they are fired up because they lost, I don't really care," he said of Melbourne.

"We also lost. If you use that logic then we've probably got a bigger point to prove."

It will mark the second time within a month the 2017 grand finalists face each other after the Cowboys snatched a last gasp win in the February 23 Johnathan Thurston-Cameron Smith testimonial at Suncorp Stadium.

"Clashes against Melbourne are always pretty big," Green said.

"They are a good side. The hallmark of their game is consistency.

"You can't go through the year hoping teams are off or worried about whether they won or lost the week before.

"It's not going to come down to that.

"It's about who gets into their game well enough and plays at or close to their best."

Green has named Michael Morgan at five-eighth but won't confirm his availability until after Wednesday's captain's run.

"He has been pretty keen (to return)," Green said of Morgan, who has missed the first two rounds with an abdominal injury.

"It's pretty tough when you are injured, seeing what your teammates are going through and you can't help.

"We are hopeful, more hopeful than last week."