Jeremy doesn't need my NRL advice: Benji

Benji Marshall insists younger brother Jeremy Marshall-King can stand on his own two feet and doesn't need any of his advice after receiving a NRL call-up from Canterbury coach Dean Pay.

Canterbury have axed Matt Frawley (3rd L) for Benji Marshall's brother Jeremy to face Penrith.

Pay swung the axe and dumped five-eighth Matt Frawley, leaving the 22-year-old Marshall-King to start on Friday night for the first time in just his fourth NRL game against Penrith.

Marshall-King's elevation from the bench was the biggest shock for a weekend of potential big-name returns in the NRL as Pay looks to find away to arrest the Bulldogs' winless start to the year.

North Queensland's Michael Morgan has been named to play his first game of the season at five-eighth against Melbourne in Thursday night's grand-final rematch, after missed the opening rounds with an abdominal strain.

Jack Bird and Luke Lewis have been named on extended benches at Brisbane and Cronulla respectively, while Ashley Taylor (hamstring) and Jarrod Wallace (suspension) are in line to return for Gold Coast against St George Illawarra.

Reece Robinson is also a chance for his first 2018 game with the Sydney Roosters since his stint with the NSW Waratahs in Super Rugby, while Parramatta enforcer Kenny Edwards has been named in place of the injured Brad Takairangi (face).

But all eyes are likely to be on Marshall-King, who must prove a foil to Kieran Foran at the Bulldogs with Frawley back in reserve grade.

"He is a big boy and has got there on his own without me doing anything. I'm sure he can handle that without me," older brother Benji said.

"I like to let him do his own thing and, if he wants advice, he can ask me.

"He moved from here to go there for a bit for a better opportunity and that has come to fruition for him. I just can't tell you how proud of him I am to see that."

Marshall's Tigers will play Brisbane just an hour after his brother's starting debut, but he says he'll have to wait until after his own game to catch any of his sibling's efforts.

The Tigers are still without fullback Tuimoala Lolohea (knee), while Elijah Taylor has been replaced at lock by Matt Eisenhuth due to a hamstring strain.

Cronulla's backline has been changed for a second-successive week, with youngster Jesse Ramien named to replace Aaron Gray at centre against a largely intact Parramatta side.

Joseph Leilua has been selected to face the Warriors, despite suffering an ankle injury in Canberra's Sunday loss to Newcastle, with Blake Austin dropped back to the bench and Aidan Sezer in the No.6.

The Warriors will be without back-rower Isaiah Papali'i after revelations he'll miss up to six weeks with a knee strain. Leivaha Pulu has been named in his place.