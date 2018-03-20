Bird sweats on Broncos debut

Birthday boy Jack Bird looked to have got his wish after being named in a Brisbane squad for the first time ahead of Friday night's NRL clash with Wests Tigers.

But the NSW State of Origin star will have to wait until Wednesday for it to be officially granted as he sweats on a final clearance for his recovering shoulder.

Bird is in line for his Broncos debut after celebrating his 23rd birthday with being named on an extended bench for the Campbelltown clash.

His return from a shoulder reconstruction however won't be confirmed until he visits his specialist on Wednesday.

"I go into the specialist tomorrow to get a check-up, and if all is good I will be cleared this week to play against the Tigers," Bird told the Broncos website.

"Obviously the big reason I came here was to play for the Broncos.

"So I will be excited to get out there on Friday night and represent the club, and pull on that jersey."

The early signs are good that Bird will return from a shoulder reconstruction after the ex-Cronulla star trained strongly with the Broncos on Tuesday.

Broncos high performance manager Jeremy Hickmans admitted they were "pushing" Bird to play this week after centre Jordan Kahu broke his jaw in their stirring last round win over North Queensland.

"He's a chance this week," he told foxsports.com.au.

"If Jordan Kahu hadn't broken his jaw, we wouldn't be pushing him.

"He has to see the surgeon and tick a couple of boxes."

Broncos halfback Kodi Nikorima was keeping his fingers crossed for Bird, saying the Blues star had fit in well despite being anxious about moving into Maroons territory before his off-season move from the Sharks.

"He was a bit nervous when I spoke to him about coming to a Queensland club, being a NSW player," he said.

"But we have welcomed him with open arms. I think he is going to enjoy his footy here.

"If he does (play against Tigers) I am excited for Birdy.

"He's been training well and brings a lot of energy.

"I am happy to have him back this week if not it will be next week."

Tom Opacic has been named in the centres, replacing Kahu who is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.