News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meninga the next Immortal: Lockyer, Lewis
Lockyer, Lewis unanimous on who should be the next Immortal
Broncos play down Bird debut
Bird sweats on Broncos debut

Souths give Greg Inglis update as police close in on abuser

Scott Bailey
AAP /

South Sydney say Greg Inglis remains in good spirits as the investigation into Saturday's alleged racial slur against the NRL superstar continues.

0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
0319_0600_nat_barret
0:28

Manly's incredible defence against the Eels
0317_1800_syd_roosters
1:33

Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco score first tries for the Roosters
0316_1800_qld_broncos
1:22

Broncos under pressure against the Cowboys
0316_1800_syd_NRL
1:49

Sharks asked to explain why Dugan wasn't given a concussion test
0315_1600_nat_bullying
0:33

Moses and Mannah tackle bullying
0315_1800_syd_sharks
1:24

Sharks switch Dugan to fullback
0318_0500_nat_NRL
0:49

Wests Tigers triumph over Melbourne Storm
0317_0500_nat_NRL
0:53

Cowboys fall to Broncos in QLD derby
Roosters run riot over Dogs
1:30

Roosters run riot over Dogs
0316_1130_nat_NRL
0:47

Flanagan savages Sharks after Dragons loss
 

Penrith officials met with the NRL on Tuesday to hand over their report - including witness statements - to the game's governing body, and it's hoped the perpetrator who called Inglis a "black dog" will be identified by the end of the week.

Rabbitohs players have rallied around Inglis, who has previously been at the centre of a racial slur from an online troll in 2013 and had Andrew Johns apologise to him over another incident in the 2010 NSW State of Origin camp.

"Greg himself is fine," Souths captain Sam Burgess said.

"Greg has been great. He's not kicked a fuss up, he's not said too much about it, it's not causing a distraction among the team.

"Obviously what happened out there at Penrith is not what we want in sport across schools or anywhere really, across the country or world.

Inglis is assisted off the field for a concussion test. Pic: Getty

"We're disappointed but Penrith are doing everything they can to find a result. We trust they'll do the right thing but Greg is okay."

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg threatened to "throw the book" at the culprit on Monday, saying they'd "no longer be welcome back in the game".

Inglis was jeered by members of the Panthers Stadium crowd when he left the field for a concussion check early in the second half, but it's understood the alleged slur occurred at fulltime as Souths went up the tunnel following the 18-14 loss.

Meanwhile, Inglis is recovering well from the concussion and is expected to be fit to take on Manly on Saturday night as part of the ANZ Stadium double-header.

He's also expected to remain at centre as Souths try to turn their 0-2 start around.

Inglis spoke last week about wanting to return to fullback as part of a reshuffle in place of Alex Johnston once he returns to full fitness, but the Rabbitohs don't want to rush the Kangaroos superstar.

"He had a big year off with the knee injury, and it's a big injury," hooker Damien Cook said.

"We've got to let Greg get back into the game and get his confidence up. He's very good in the centres. That's why he gets picked there for State of Origin.

"Alex is doing a good job back there. The team is going to get better as well, and once Greg gets confidence and starts playing his best footy we all know what he can do."

Back To Top