Roosters' Tupou out for three months

The Sydney Roosters NRL campaign has copped a blow with scans confirming winger Daniel Tupou has a torn pectoral muscle that could sideline him for up to three months.

Tests have confirmed Daniel Tupou will miss up to three months of football.

Tupou suffered the injury while attempting to put pressure on a Kieran Foran kick in the first half of the Roosters' round-two win over Canterbury.

Former Parramatta winger Reece Robinson is likely to fill in for Tupou in Sunday's clash with Newcastle in what will mark his return from a stint with the NSW Waratahs in rugby union.

"He's had scans and he'll have an operation at some stage this week. It's looking like 10-12 weeks," Roosters skipper Jake Friend said on Monday.

"It's not great for Toops, but hopefully he has a speedy recovery and we'll work out who's coming in (for him) in the next few days."

The match against the Knights also marks the first time former favourite son Mitchell Pearce returns to Allianz Stadium since his dramatic move north over the summer.

Pearce opted to depart Moore Park after 11 seasons as their No.7 following the club's decision to sign free agent Cooper Cronk to become their first-choice halfback.

Pearce is one of four ex-Roosters on the Knights books, including Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Aidan Guerra and Connor Watson.

Friend admitted he has kept a close eye on the Knights, who have impressed with two thrilling wins to open their season.

"It's always fun to come up against old teammates and mates. It'll be a good challenge for us and really looking forward to it," Friend said.

"It's a bit strange I guess but, I've watched them the last two weeks and they've played pretty well. I'm proud for the boys to go up there and do their thing.

"I think (Pearce has) played really well and so too have the Newcastle side.

"I'm sure with those boys, they'll be pumping the rest of their team up to come down here and do a job on us. But we played well on the weekend too."