NRL revamps Immortals, introduces Hall of Fame

Matt Encarnacion
AAP /

The NRL has announced up to two players could be crowned Immortals and six retirees will be added to a newly revamped hall of fame this year.

Less than a month after revealing a ninth Immortal would be introduced this year, NRL boss Todd Greenberg on Monday added the likelihood of a 10th.

Almost a year after buying the intellectual property rights to the concept from the defunct Rugby League Week magazine, the NRL unveiled its new framework around the honour.

"We made it pretty clear last year about the acquisition of Rugby League Week and bringing the Immortals under our Australian Rugby League Commission umbrella," Greenberg said.

"Today's a really important announcement. There are some really big things coming this year in 2018. No doubt it'll create enormous debate, but really pleased by that."

Mal Meninga is a front-runner for the next Immortals induction. Pic: Getty

Up to two players can be made Immortals every four years, with all players now being looked at since the game's foundation in 1908.

Previously, only players after 1946 had been considered, meaning the likes of Dally Messenger and Dave Brown are now eligible, and expected to be strongly considered alongside Mal Meninga, Norm Provan, and Darren Lockyer.

Five players will be nominated this year, with the final decision to be announced in August, when six players will also be added to the hall of fame out of a list of 25 released next month.

The catalogue of the game's greatest 100 players published by the NRL in its centenary year in 2008 automatically form the basis of the hall of fame.

"We thought August leading into the finals series where there's a level of anticipation at the back end of the season would work really well," Greenberg said.

"You could imagine the excitement levels around August as we start to debate the final parts of who will enter as a new Immortal for the first time since 2012."

Players must be retired for at least five years before considered for the hall of fame, which is also a key criteria to reach Immortal status.

No Immortal has been announced since Andrew Johns became the eighth in 2012.

