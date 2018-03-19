Raucous Manly song rubs salt into Arthur's wounds

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur's day went from bad to worse after a raucous Manly team song contributed to an awkward post-match press conference.

The Eels boss was trying his best to keep it together while speaking to the media, following his side's 54-0 hammering at the hands of the Sea Eagles.

Arthur was in the middle of trying to explain what went wrong in his side's record defeat against their old rivals when a roar went up from the home team's sheds.

The singing and chanting from the Manly team song cut through Arthur's awkward silence like a knife as the Eels boss persevered with his post-match duties.

"There was only one team playing today," Arthur said.

"I told them I was surprised. I didn't see it coming, not this week, last week or any week. We're very embarrassed with that performance.

"We were blown off the park, we weren't playing the same game."

The performance was Parramatta's worst in years.

It means the Eels will now be forced to overturn 110 years of premiership history to claim the 2018 title thanks to their round two capitulation.

No team in the 110-year history of the NSWRL, ARL or NRL has ever won the premiership after conceding a half-century in a match, the closest being the 49 Newcastle let in against Cronulla in 2001.

Top-four finishers last year and among the pre-season's top contenders for the title, Parramatta are now rooted to the bottom of the ladder after losing their first two games.

Last week's second-half collapse against Penrith will seem minor compared to Sunday's flogging at the hands of Manly - their biggest ever to their arch-rivals.

The Eels completed at just 61 per cent and made 14 errors as Manly ran in nine unanswered tries, meaning their defence has now conceded 78 points in the 133 minutes since they last scored themselves.

Not one Eels player ran more than 100 metres, while eight of Manly's nine tries came through the middle.

So poor was Parramatta's defence early that the Sea Eagles ran in 18 consecutive points early in the match during a period which the Eels didn't even have a play-the-ball.

The result was an ugly throwback to the Eels of 2010-2016, a period in which they didn't make the finals and struggled to regularly compete.

"In many ways it's maybe even more embarrassing (than those days)," captain Tim Mannah said.

"Just because of the quality of our team and how well we can play."

The Eels now sit at the bottom of a most unlikely looking NRL ladder

Three of last year's bottom four in the Warriors, Wests Tigers and Newcastle are among the five unbeaten teams after wins over the Gold Coast, Melbourne and winless Canberra respectively.

The Warriors start is just the third time in their history they have won the opening two games, while the Knights' has come after the three darkest wooden-spoon season seasons in their history.

Meanwhile the Tigers' perfect start over the opening two rounds is the fifth time they've achieved such a feat since their 2000 merger but by far the most remarkable given they've beaten both the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne.

Penrith and St George Illawarra are the two other unbeaten teams after wins over South Sydney and struggling Cronulla respectively, while Brisbane and the Roosters also recovered from first-start losses in round two against North Queensland and Canterbury.

