News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Storm continue NRL streak against Cowboys
Smith hits out at refs as Storm win GF rematch

NRL round two snapshot

Scott Bailey
AAP /

A SNAPSHOT OF NRL ROUND TWO ACTION

* Quote of the Round: "You will never divide us guys, so stay out of it. Our strength is our club and our people." - Wayne Bennett fires a parting shot at journalists before walking out on them following Brisbane's thrilling win over North Queensland.

* Man of the Round: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck helped the Warriors to just their third two-and-zero start to the season with a try, try-assist, three linebreaks and four tackle busts in their 20-8 win over the Gold Coast.

* Stat that Matters: Penrith have led at half-time in just three of their last 11 matches but have won eight of them with their status as NRL comeback kings further enhanced against South Sydney.

* Magic Moment: Luke Brooks scooped up a Ben Matulino offload and charged over the line to claim a 78th minute match-winner for the Wests Tigers, shocking Melbourne 10-8 just a week after they beat the Sydney Roosters by the same scoreline.

* Talking Point: Penrith and the NRL are investigating claims of a racial slur made against South Sydney star Greg Inglis in their win over the Rabbitohs.

* Judiciary Watch: Canterbury - Aaron Woods (dangerous contact); South Sydney - Sam Burgess (dangerous contact).

* Casualty Ward: Brisbane - Jordan Kahu (broken jaw); Sydney Roosters - Daniel Tupou (pectoral muscle); South Sydney - Greg Inglis (concussion); Penrith - Sam McKendy (knee); Wests Tigers - Tuimoala Lolohea (knee); Melbourne - Sam Kasiano (concussion); Parramatta - Cameron King (concussion), Brad Takairangi (face); Canberra - Joseph Leilua (ankle), Charlie Gubb (groin).

* Under Pressure: Last year's top-four finishers Parramatta are rooted to the bottom of the ladder following their 54-0 loss to Manly. The loss was the Eels worst in the Brad Arthur era.

Back To Top