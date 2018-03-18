Sam Burgess has become the second player to be sanctioned for a cannonball tackle in round two after he was hit with a dangerous contact charge by the NRL.

Sam Burgess charged for cannonball tackle

Burgess will escape suspension for the grade-one charge with an early guilty plea, after he was penalised for his chopping down the legs of a stationary Reagan Campbell-Gillard in the Rabbitohs' 18-14 loss on Saturday.

Burgess' prior history means the charge attracts 120 demerit points, however that can be reduced to 90 if he opts to skip the judiciary with an early plea.

It comes after Canterbury prop Aaron Woods copped the same charge for a hit on Sydney Roosters' Isaac Liu in the Bulldogs' loss on Friday night. He too can escape suspension for the hit.

Burgess was the only player charged from Saturday's three matches.