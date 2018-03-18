Billy Slater's young son stole some of the limelight off his dad's NRL milestone with a hilarious pre-game misadventure.

Billy Slater's son in adorable banner fail

A healthy crowd was on hand at AAMI park to pay their respects to the champion Storm, Maroons and Kangaroos fullback, who was running out for his 300th NRL match.

BRILLIANT BENJI: Marshall's classy gesture for milestone man Slater

But things didn't go to plan for Slater at all on the night and an adorable moment with his two children before kick-off proved a pre-cursor to the misfortune coming his way.

Slater was met by friends and family on the field before taking his kids Tyler and Jake hand-in-hand to run through the 300-game banner that the club had put up for him.

However, as the trio burst through the banner, Slater turned around to see son Jake stuck on the other side, hilariously trying to power through the material.

Jake's little arms were pumping furiously but the little guy just didn't have the strength to break through the tape.

The Storm veteran had a chuckle as he ran back to swipe through the banner so his son could join him out in the middle of the field.

Slater's 300-game milestone didn't go to script as a late Luke Brooks try snatched a stunning 10-8 win for Wests Tigers.

The Tigers edged out Sydney Roosters in their first game of the season and pulled off a huge shock a week later at AAMI Park, beating the champions by the same scoreline.

Melbourne had reeled off 12 competitive wins in a row, but the juggernaut was dramatically halted as Benji Marshall pulled the strings in an almighty tussle.

Slater's men paid the price for far too many errors, and three Esan Marsters penalties gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead with just over 20 minutes to play.

Suliasi Vunivalu finally got the Storm on the board after taking a Slater pass to dive over in the corner with Ben Matulino in the sin bin for a professional foul and two Cameron Smith penalties edged Craig Bellamy's men in front.

There was a final twist, though, Vunivalu making a mess of a grubber-kick and Brooks barging his way over three minutes from time after great work from Matulino.

With Omnisport