Warrington hammer Dragons in Super League

Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price was delighted to come away from Perpignan with a 26-0 Super League win over the Catalans Dragons after seeing a big improvement from his team.

Ben Murdoch-Masila scored two tries as the visiting side scored five.

Price also praised the discipline of his players following the comfortable victory.

"That was a big improvement. That's what I expect from the Warrington Wolves, good discipline and high completion rate," said Price.

"To come over here with a hostile crowd and to keep them scoreless I thought was a great performance from the lads.

The wet weather conditions certainly affected the game and Price felt his players coped well.

"The way that we like to play and the personnel that we have hasn't been suiting us prior to this game (in wet weather conditions) but I thought today, in those conditions, I thought we were exceptional tonight.

"I thought where we gave them field position was really critical and I thought our kicking game was first class."

Warrington skipper Chris Hill made his 200th appearance in the game and his coach was delighted with his performance.

"I thought Hilly was great tonight. It was just really pleasing when your skipper plays his 200th game that the rest of the boys back it up and support him with a good performance and that's what winning teams do and it was really good that they put out a really good performance for Chris tonight and they certainly did."