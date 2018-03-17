Taylor-less Titans toothless in NRL defeat

Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan admits the absence of star player Ashley Taylor had been telling in the Titans' 20-8 NRL loss to the Warriors.

Gold Coast have sorely missed injured playmaker Ash Taylor in their 20-8 NRL loss to the Warriors.

The 23-year-old Taylor, the Titans' playmaker and greatest attacking weapon, skipped his side's trip to Auckland with a hamstring injury.

His creativity was sorely missed on Saturday against a committed Warriors defence, as selected halves Kane Elgey and Bryce Cartwright struggled to make inroads.

Despite shading the territory stakes and making fewer tackles, Gold Coast never appeared likely to score until Anthony Don's late consolation.

Brennan approved Elgey and Cartwright's performance but said his side sorely felt Taylor's absence, particularly when in the Warriors' 20.

"There were areas where we could've probably been a bit better if Ash had played but, in saying that, both Kane and Bryce did a good job," Brennan said.

Brennan complimented his side's defensive eagerness against the Warriors, who threw caution to the wind with an adventurous, offload-heavy style.

But in the end, they didn't have the attacking polish to triumph.

"They made it hard for themselves at times but I thought they scrambled really well at times against a Warriors side that was pretty much on," Brennan said.

"Every offload they threw out the back stuck.

"They're hard to defend when they're in that sort of mood."

Coming off a last-gasp win against Canberra to open 2018, the Titans have one win and one loss heading into next week's clash with St George Illawarra.