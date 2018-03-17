Cowboys sweat on Morgan return

The return of Michael Morgan cannot come soon enough for North Queensland after Johnathan Thurston admitted their fifth tackle options let them down in their dramatic 24-20 NRL round two loss to Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

The Cowboys have to regroup quickly ahead of Thursday night's grand final rematch in Melbourne and will be sweating on playmaker Morgan after he missed his second match with an abdominal complaint.

Te Maire Martin again filled in for Morgan but unlike his impressive season opening display, the Kiwi five-eighth was quiet against the Broncos, leaving all the pressure on Thurston to inspire the Cowboys.

And Thurston almost pulled it off.

He set up all three of North Queensland's tries before sending Scott Bolton away for what appeared to be the match winning four-pointer in the final 90 seconds, only for the Cowboys prop to run into the goal post and lose the ball.

Thurston admitted he needed some help from Martin and fill-in fullback Ben Hampton if they were to retain their spine against the Storm next week.

Morgan and regular No.1 Lachlan Coote (hamstring) are expected back against the Storm.

"That's part of his (Martin's) development, making the call (for the ball) when he sees something," Thurston said.

"Hopefully we will look at the video and see where he can be better, same with Benny.

"I thought our fifth tackle options were a bit better than last week but we still need a lot more improvement in that area."

The early signs were good for co-captain Thurston's Cowboys on Friday night, and coach Paul Green wasn't happy.

North Queensland raced to an 8-0 lead after as many minutes.

Melbourne recruit Jordan McLean's long arm reached out to score an early try as he racked up 80m in the first 15 minutes.

Then Thurston potted over a penalty as the cruising Cowboys at one stage had to make just 16 tackles while the Broncos had amassed 70.

"I think the start of the game didn't do us any favours, it was like 'how easy is this?'" Green said.

"We had all the running and ball early but when we had to defend, we probably let them have cheap points and that hurt us and gave them (Brisbane) energy."

A frustrated Thurston added: "When the tide turned we weren't good enough.

"We'll have to be a lot better (against Melbourne).

"If we defend like that it won't be a good night at the office."