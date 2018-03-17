It should have been a happy occasion for Anthony Milford after rediscovering his running game to inspire Brisbane's 24-20 NRL win over North Queensland at Suncorp Stadium.

Milford feels for Kahu after broken jaw

But instead Milford's thoughts were with teammate Jordan Kahu after the centre added to his long injury list by breaking his jaw in the first half.

Kahu is expected to be out for six weeks after the groggy flyer had to be escorted from the field in the 17th minute with a bloody mouth following a collision with Cowboys pivot Te Maire Martin.

Kahu has already endured a litany of complaints including three knee reconstructions in four years.

Milford backed Kahu to launch yet another successful comeback.

"I feel for him," he said.

"He had a big pre-season, a real good crack at centre - the boys will be shattered for him.

"But he has had a few major setbacks that he has bounced back from and this will be no different."

Milford still had plenty to smile about after answering his critics and sparking the Broncos with his blistering speed.

Milford was feeling the heat after starting his new four year, $1 million a season Broncos deal with an underwhelming display in their 34-12 season opening loss to St George Illawarra.

"Our strength is our running game. If we don't bring that there is not much else we can do," Milford said.

"But I thought we did that well. I am pretty proud of that.

"(And) you get better (at handling criticism). It just comes part and parcel with being at the Broncos."

Milford combined well with halfback Kodi Nikorima, who also copped flak after the Dragons loss.

Milford seemed bemused their halves combination had been written off after just one game.

"It was only round one and people were showing us the back door," he said.

"That was a big thing during the week, sharing the workload, make sure we get into our spots and whoever is in the best position calls it and we go that way.

"We fixed that. Kodi stepped up. I am happy with the way we went (against Cowboys)."

Milford opted not to talk himself up but Cowboys co-captain Johnathan Thurston couldn't resist.

"He's an exciting talent. We knew he was going to bounce back," he said.

"We needed to defend him better. He got some half chances out there and made us pay for it."