Allegri's Juve avoid Barca but face 'favourites' Real

Allegri's side lost 4-1 to record 12-time champions Real Madrid in last season's final after eliminating five-time winners Barcelona 3-0 on aggregate at the quarter-final stage.

It was the second final defeat in three years for the Turin side after losing 3-1 to Barcelona in 2015.

"Juventus versus Real Madrid will be an eye-catching game, these are the type of matches that we work towards," said Allegri.

"Last year in the quarter-finals we beat Barcelona, ??maybe this year we will beat Real Madrid.

"They are the favourites to win the Champions League so if we can beat them it would be fantastic but we'll think about them after Easter," he added of the ties in early April.

Juventus can pull seven points ahead of Napoli at the top of Serie A if they beat SPAL who occupy the first relegation spot on Saturday.

"Just one question and one answer on the Champions League, because now we have to think about SPAL," said Allegri.

"Tomorrow's match is much more important, if we underestimate Spal we risk throwing away everything.

"After which we have the break, then we have AC Milan, which at the moment is not an easy opponent, then we will think about Real Madrid."

?We can?t underestimate SPAL, they have picked up seven points in their last three matches and are unbeaten in 10, and have only lost at home five times all season," said Allegri.

"For them tomorrow will be a historic game because they haven?t experienced Serie A football for 50 years, they?re fighting for survival and they hope to cause upset that will live long in the history of SPAL."

Veteran Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said he was relishing the challenge.

"Sometimes we?ve won and sometimes we've lost," Buffon wrote on Twitter of the draw with Real Madrid.

"The truth is that when you lose to certain teams, made up of similar champions, you don't have the regrets and frustration that usually come with defeat.

"I hope that goes for them too! The most determined will win."