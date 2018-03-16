Titans lose Taylor for Warriors NRL clash

The Warriors are taking long, deep breaths.

Playmaker Ash Taylor will miss Gold Coast's NRL clash with the Warriors due to a hamstring injury.

They're taking deep breaths on the field, where they've picked up a focus-inducing breathing technique from All Blacks captain Kieran Read.

And they're taking deep breaths off the field, as they look to keep a level head after an invigorating first-up NRL win over South Sydney.

The 108-Test All Blacks legend Read dropped by the Warriors' pre-season training camp this year in Papamoa to dish out some much-needed advice.

A flaky bunch at the best of times, the Warriors needed help buckling down and sticking to their roles at key moments - a challenge with which Read, having won back-to-back Rugby World Cups, was well acquainted.

So, after each of their six tries in Saturday's win over the Rabbitohs, the Warriors followed Read's advice, huddled together and breathed collectively.

It's a process, they insist, they'll stick to throughout the 2018 NRL season - continuing this weekend against Gold Coast in Auckland, as they look to kick off their year with two wins for just the third time in the club's history.

"It's just to bring everyone back in, to refocus, to just get ready for what's next," captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"Scoring tries, we're getting excited and things are going well but, just from previous years, we've been ahead a lot and lost it in the last 10 minutes.

"(It's) being able to refocus and reset and go again, focus on the next task."

The Titans have been dealt a massive blow for the clash, with halfback Ashley Taylor ruled out with a hamstring injury, less than a week after setting up four tries in their season-opening win over Canberra.

The club say his absence is just a precaution - and are confident he'll be fit to play St George Illawarra next week - but there's no hiding the impact of his loss.

Coach Garth Brennan will move Bryce Cartwright to halfback in his place, with Morgan Boyle added to the starting side at lock, given Jarrod Wallace is still suspended.

All against a side team who have beaten the Titans in 13 of their past 14 clashes - with the Warriors piling on at least 24 points in 12 of them.

"The Warriors went over (to Perth last week) and hadn't won over there and came away with a great win," Brennan said.

"Everyone is talking about how we've only beaten the Warriors once in the last 14 appearances. Well, maybe it's our turn to get rid of a monkey off our back."

STATS THAT MATTER:

* The Warriors have scored 24 or more points in 12 consecutive matches against Gold Coast, a premiership record

* The Warriors have won 13 of their past 14 matches against the Titans

* Gold Coast's 18-point round-one comeback against Canberra was the biggest in their history