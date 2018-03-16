News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ennis slams Woods' impact at the Bulldogs
Ennis slams Woods' impact at the Bulldogs

Doueihi must break Souths halfback hoodoo

Scott Bailey
AAP /

South Sydney rookie Adam Doueihi will have to overcome a daunting record for new halfbacks at the Rabbitohs in his NRL debut against Penrith.

0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0320_1600_nat_marshall
0:32

Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
0320_1130_nat_NRL
0:34

Sharks desperate for first win of season
0320_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Calls for life ban after fan allegedly abused Inglis
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
1:03

Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
Arthur's awkward presser
0:34

Arthur's awkward presser
0319_0600_nat_barret
0:28

Manly's incredible defence against the Eels
Inglis booed off the field
0:35

Inglis abused as he leaves the field
Benji's classy gesture for Slater
0:42

Benji's classy gesture for Slater
0318_0500_nat_NRL
0:49

Wests Tigers triumph over Melbourne Storm
 

Souths have it all against them heading into Saturday's clash, having traditionally struggled in weeks after Perth trips.

They will also take on the Panthers without injured playmaker Adam Reynolds.

In his place Doueihi is set to become the 46th Rabbitoh to run out as a halfback since their most experienced No.7 Craig Coleman debuted in 1982.

And if history is anything to go by, the 19-year-old has a tough weekend ahead of him at Panthers Stadium.

Of the 45 players to have played No.7 for Souths in the 26 years since Coleman first wore the famous jumper, only nine - or 20 per cent - have tasted success in their first outing at halfback.

That number shrinks even further when the match has doubled up as their NRL debut, with Chris Sandow's man-of-the-match effort in 2008 against the Warriors the only time a Rabbitoh of the era to win in their maiden NRL game while wearing No.7.

But South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold said the Lebanese World Cup representative, who has had 50 tickets allocated for family and friends for his debut, had shown him he could stand up at NRL level.

"Although he doesn't have the experience of (Renyolds) he brings a lot of energy and is really excited about making his debut for the club," Seibold said.

"He's a big halfback. Everyone commented about that, he's got a really good running game, we want him to bring that - it's a real weapon for him."

Doueihi is replacing injured Souths half Reynolds. Pic: Getty

Doueihi was presented with his Souths jersey by Reynolds on Friday as the regular half began his four-week recovery from a knee problem.

Reynolds' injury-riddled summer, which included a foot problem, has at least given Doueihi the advantage of playing 80 minutes in both trials for the Rabbitohs and training closely with five-eighth Cody Walker.

"They do have a connection there and they trained a fair bit over the pre-season together," Seibold said.

Souths' challenge is made harder by last week's trip to Perth and loss to the Warriors.

They have won the week after a Perth trip just twice in the past nine years, with the long haul appearing to have significantly hurt the group in recent years.

"We weren't happy with the result over there," Seibold said.

"We showed some good signs as an attacking point of view ... but we need to improve defensively.

Back To Top