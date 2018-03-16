Hull KR smash Huddersfield in Super League

Hull KR ran amok to pull off their first away win of the season and climb out of the bottom four of the Betfred Super League.

The Robins conceded the first try of the match to Huddersfield second-rower Oliver Roberts but went on to score six of their own without reply to secure an emphatic 38-6 triumph at the John Smith's Stadium.

Australian centre Andrew Heffernan sparked the fightback with his side's first try.

He created two others but the highlight of the win was a length-of-the-field finish by forward James Greenwood while veteran halfback Danny McGuire scored his first try for the club.

Huddersfield were forced into a reshuffle following the withdrawal of fullback Jake Mamo and their attack lacked venom against a well-drilled Robins defence.

A product of Riverina rugby league, 23-year-old Heffernan played under-20s for Canberra before switching to Penrith in 2016.

He was a member of the Panthers NRL squad but didn't play first grade and he made his Super League debut last year.

Heffernan demonstrated neat footwork to touch down from Rovers' first meaningful attack on 12 minutes and two minutes later carved open the home defence to get fullback Adam Quinlan over.