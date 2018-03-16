St George Illawarra are off to their best early start to a season under Paul McGregor following their come-from-behind 20-16 win over Cronulla.

Dragons make best start under Paul McGregor

After they fell behind 14-0 early, the Dragons had stars all over the field as they mounted their second-half comeback at blustery Southern Cross Group Stadium on Thursday.

Gareth Widdop and Ben Hunt both had one assist each, their combination in the halves easily the most fluent during McGregor's tenure given Hunt's ability to guide the Dragons as their first specialist halfback since 2012.

Tyson Frizell was also impressive for the second straight week, while Tariq Sims ran 153 metres with four tackle breaks to back up the forwards' domination of Brisbane last week.

Centre Euan Aitken also scored once, and pulled off a crucial try-saver on former Dragon Josh Dugan midway through the second half to change the course of the match when he helped spill the ball loose over the line.

Combined, they helped ensure the Dragons would go 2-0 at the start of the year for the first time since 2014 - the year Steve Price was later sacked as coach after they quickly fell apart and McGregor took over.

"Our draw was tough the first two weeks playing against sides who have been predominantly top four for the last few years with Brisbane and Cronulla," McGregor said.

"We've come away two-from-two, one at home and one away. It is pleasing but it is only two weeks."

McGregor knows better than most coaches not too get over excited.

The Dragons last year became just the third team since the top-eight system was introduced to miss the finals after leading at the end of the seventh round.

He has used last year's disappointment to help fuel a Dragons side this season that are desperate to make amends.

"For us it's maintaining an 80 minute game," McGregor said.

"Last year we were good over 40 minutes for the whole year. We were good early for the first 10-12 weeks for 80 minutes then we dropped off.

"It's just about us being consistent week to week in the game."