Ramsey to miss China Cup, Bale in Wales squad

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Wales will be without Aaron Ramsey at the China Cup as the Arsenal midfielder is set to undergo minor surgery but new manager Ryan Giggs on Thursday picked Gareth Bale in his first squad.

Ramsey is expected to play in Arsenal's Europa League tie against AC Milan on Thursday but the 27-year-old will miss the four-team tournament in Nanning, which also involves hosts China, the Czech Republic and Uruguay.

"We've been in discussions with Arsenal and Aaron over the last couple of weeks," Wales boss Giggs said at a press conference to name his 26-man squad for the competition.

"He's got a small procedure. It's the ideal time in the international break to get it done. It's a blow because he's a quality player but it's the best thing to do for the future and for Aaron."

Real Madrid forward Bale is in the squad, while Ashley Williams, who has been in the spotlight at Everton after making several high-profile mistakes, has retained the captaincy.

But Reading midfielder David Edwards has retired from international football, while goalkeeper Danny Ward misses out because of an administrative issue with his visa after his passport was lost in the post.

The China Cup starts on March 22 and runs until March 26.