How did Nene Macdonald stay in the field of play and score this try?

Dragons' flyer with one of the best finishes you'll ever see

It seems absolutely ridiculous that he was able to stop his left leg from hitting the touchline before he placed the ball, fielding a Gareth Widdop across field kick.

No one in the commentary booth could believe. Phil Gould already ripped into the Dragons and their low percentage play and poor kick.

But then it went upstairs, after a call of ‘no-try’ on the pitch by the referee.

But on closer inspection Macdonald seems to, as he is in the air, realise his left leg will end up out of the field of play when he lands so he somehow miraculously brings it in under his body, inside the touchline a millisecond before he is able to touch the ball down.

As Peter Sterling says in the box, “Well that is a finish. We have seen some beauties but that is up there with the best of them.”

It was desperately needed at the time with the Dragons already down 14-0 to their arch rival Sharks when he crossed.

It was the beginning of a great comeback from the Dragons who went on to win the match 20-16.