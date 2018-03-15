News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wests Tigers deny deliberate NRL penalties
Tigers explain extraordinary Storm penalty count

Injured Cowboy Morgan out of Qld NRL derby

Laine Clark
AAP /

It might have been tempting but North Queensland coach Paul Green has opted not to risk prized playmaker Michael Morgan in Friday night's NRL blockbuster derby against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

0321_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Benji Marshall reveals Wests Tigers' secret
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0320_1600_nat_marshall
0:32

Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
0320_1130_nat_NRL
0:34

Sharks desperate for first win of season
0320_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Calls for life ban after fan allegedly abused Inglis
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
1:03

Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
0319_0600_nat_barret
0:28

Manly's incredible defence against the Eels
0318_0500_nat_NRL
0:49

Wests Tigers triumph over Melbourne Storm
0317_1800_syd_roosters
1:33

Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco score first tries for the Roosters
0317_0500_nat_NRL
0:53

Cowboys fall to Broncos in QLD derby
 

Morgan was named on an extended bench and looked set to return from an abdominal strain that sidelined him for their round-one win over Cronulla. He had trained on Thursday morning with the Cowboys.

However, the North Queensland five-eighth was a no-show when the team flew out of Townsville for the derby.

Green is fairly confident Morgan will return next week against Melbourne after deciding to keep his match-winner on ice for another week.

"No, Morgo won't play. At this stage, we don't want to be taking the risk," Green said.

"He was pretty close but he hadn't improved enough so, if he did play tomorrow night, it would have taken him a fair while to get over the game.

"That's the nature of the injury.

"An injury like this can hang around all season - we want to avoid that if we can."

Green was confident Te Maire Martin could again step up in the halves alongside Johnathan Thurston after impressing last week in Morgan's absence.

"Te did a great job. It was the first time he had played alongside Johnno in the halves so that combination will get better and, hopefully, it does tomorrow night," Green said.

After missing Thurston's 300th NRL game last round, Morgan will also be sidelined on Friday night for Cowboys winger Antonio Winterstein's 200th top-grade match.

Winterstein debuted in 2009 at Brisbane before linking two years later with the Cowboys.

"We don't need an excuse to get up for this game," Green said of the derby.

"(But) I think, deep down, there's a lot of respect for Antonio in the team and I'm sure the boys would like to repay that with a good performance.

"It's a huge achievement for anyone to play 200 games in the NRL. It's a sign of longevity and consistency so it's a wonderful achievement for him."

Back To Top