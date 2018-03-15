News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wests Tigers deny deliberate NRL penalties
Tigers explain extraordinary Storm penalty count

Robinson defends under-fire Roosters pack

Steve Zemek
AAP /

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has jumped to the defence of props Jared Warea-Hargreaves and Dylan Napa, arguing they're being maligned unfairly.

0321_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Benji Marshall reveals Wests Tigers' secret
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0320_1600_nat_marshall
0:32

Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
0320_1130_nat_NRL
0:34

Sharks desperate for first win of season
0320_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Calls for life ban after fan allegedly abused Inglis
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
1:03

Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
0319_0600_nat_barret
0:28

Manly's incredible defence against the Eels
0318_0500_nat_NRL
0:49

Wests Tigers triumph over Melbourne Storm
0317_1800_syd_roosters
1:33

Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco score first tries for the Roosters
0317_0500_nat_NRL
0:53

Cowboys fall to Broncos in QLD derby
 

The tri-colours' front-rowers have had to wear their fair share of brickbats after last week's upset loss to the Wests Tigers.

The pair's criticism dates back to last year's finals when they failed to halt North Queensland juggernaut Jason Taumalolo despite, in the lead-up, talking up their plans to take him on.

The incident had led many to question their status as two of the game's blue-chip props and it has carried into this year.

While it's easy to point the finger at the Roosters' middle men for their defeat to the Tigers, Robinson says they're not to blame.

The Tigers won the yardage battle 1501m to 1355m, according to Fox Sports Stats, but Robinson said his team failed as a whole to reap dividends from what gains his forwards did make.

"I think people linked that last game to Saturday's game," Robinson said in reference to last year's preliminary-final loss to the Cowboys.

"They did what we asked them to do last week. They went forward; we just didn't ask the questions off the back of that last week.

"They've copped some criticism and it's easy for a coach to stand here and defend them. But all the people want to see is performance and that's what we've got to do tomorrow night."

The Roosters host Canterbury on Friday night at Allianz Stadium.

Back To Top