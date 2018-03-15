Bennett cops blame for Broncos' poor start

Rather than point the finger at his maligned halves, Wayne Bennett has put his own hand up for the blame after Brisbane's disappointing start to the NRL season.

Halfback Kodi Nikorima and five-eighth Anthony Milford were feeling the heat ahead of Friday night's derby with North Queensland, after having little impact in Brisbane's 34-12 round-one loss to St George Illawarra.

But Bennett took responsibility, admitting the Broncos were behind the eight ball against the Dragons because he had made a mistake by picking back-rower Sam Thaiday at hooker.

After an error-riddled dummy-half display, Thaiday has been moved to the bench against the Cowboys, with regular hooker Andrew McCullough back starting at No.9 after a knee injury.

"He had a tough assignment last week. I made a mistake putting him in hooker," Bennett said.

"There is no reason to suggest Sam still doesn't have something to offer (off bench).

"But in hindsight, it was a mistake.

"You can't drop eight balls then give away eight penalties virtually on top of that and think your halves are going to play well - it is never going to happen."

Asked if he needed Nikorima or Milford to take ownership of the team, Bennett said: "I just want them to play good football - that is the first priority."

Bennett appeared to place his halves under even more pressure when he unloaded on the pair for their lack of intensity at training on Monday in front of TV cameras.

Media were moved further down the training paddock out of earshot on Thursday as a result.

However, Bennett did not believe he had been more emotional this week after clearing injury concerns Matt Gillett (neck) and Darius Boyd (hamstring).

"Did I have strong words with them? Maybe they haven't been roused on for a while," Bennett said.

Despite Bennett's denials, Cowboys coach Paul Green expected to face a fired-up Broncos halves pairing.

"When a team doesn't play to its potential, the first people they look at is the six and seven - that's natural," he said.

"But I am sure they will be fired up to answer the criticism - we will have to watch them."

Green said McCullough's inclusion would also help Brisbane's halves.

"He will give them plenty of direction. After the criticism levelled at the halves, I am sure McCullough will help them," he said.

Criticism of Brisbane's Matt Lodge-led pack also has Green on high alert.

"The Broncos are a proud club and I am sure they will fire back after all the criticism they have copped this week and that generally starts in the forwards," he said.

"I am expecting them (forwards) to come off the back fence."

STATS THAT MATTER:

* Six of their past nine derbies have been decided by six points or less, with four of the past six going into extra time

* The two most-recent Suncorp Stadium derbies have to golden point and had the same scoreline 21-20 - the Cowboys and Brisbane each had wins

* Brisbane will try to avoid losing their opening two matches of a season for just the third time in their history (2007, 1999)