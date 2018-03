Barcelona (AFP) - Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal in the Champions League on Wednesday after hitting a brace for Barcelona against Chelsea.

The Argentinian follows Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo as only the second player in the competition's history to reach the milestone.

Ronaldo has scored 117 goals but Messi is well clear of Raul Gonzalez (71), Ruud van Nistelrooy (56) and Karim Benzema (53), the next most prolific player not to have retired.