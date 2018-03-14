Winterstein backs pairing with Bowen at NQ

He rates his budding left edge combination with centre Javid Bowen but Antonio Winterstein says he can understand why North Queensland want to channel their attack down the opposite side.

Winterstein will mark his 200th NRL game when the Cowboys winger runs out in Friday night's derby against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

He will renew a promising pairing with the powerful Bowen, who is looking to nail down a centre berth in the absence of the injured Kane Linnett (pectoral).

But Winterstein wouldn't be surprised if their left edge threat is again overlooked against the Broncos.

North Queensland went to the right again and again in their first round 20-14 win over Cronulla, with impressive centre Justin O'Neill and strike winger Kyle Feldt both scoring in the four tries to two result.

O'Neill and Feldt crossed in a rush of three tries in 12 minutes as Winterstein cheered them on from the other side.

He doesn't expect much to change on Friday.

"I wouldn't blame them. The attacking strike power on the right edge is unbelievable," Winterstein said.

"They work well together Feldty and Jussie (O'Neill) - you are now starting to see those combinations really gel."

Winterstein admitted he may need more time with Bowen but backed the nephew of club great Matt Bowen to nail down the centre gig in Linnett's absence.

"It's a bit different (without Linnett) but Javid has really held his own out there," Winterstein said.

"Javid's got a lot of potential. The more games he plays the better he will get, the more we will see what he has to offer.

"It's an awesome opportunity to really cement that centre spot for himself - I look forward to creating that combination."

The Cowboys are still sweating on playmaker Michael Morgan who has been given until Thursday to overcome an abdominal strain that sidelined him for round one.

Kiwi international Te Maire Martin is again waiting in the wings.

"Te Maire is a great player. It's a good problem to have," Winterstein said.