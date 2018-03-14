Woods opens up on dodgy haircut drama

He earned comparisons with a popular female children's TV show character.

And the vertically challenged bad guy in kids movie Shrek.

But Test prop Aaron Woods says he is ready to stand tall against a fired up Sydney Roosters pack in Canterbury's NRL round two clash at Allianz Stadium on Friday night.

The former Wests Tigers captain admitted he was surprised when the main talking point from his impressive Bulldogs debut in their first-up loss to Melbourne was his haircut.

His trademark flowing locks where replaced by a bob hairstyle which prompted some cutting remarks on social media.

Word around Belmore is @aaronwoods11 has resorted to the scissors ✂️ after sporting this hairdo - and copping plenty - in Round One. Can’t wait to see the results on @7NewsSydney tomorrow night. Short odds it will be an improvement! pic.twitter.com/c7NmS0XzD9 — Josh Massoud (@josh_massoud) March 12, 2018

"Aaron Woods' hair could be the worst thing to happen to Perth since the Reds wound up," one punter tweeted.

Another even went to the trouble of starting up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000 for Woods to partake in the World's Greatest Shave campaign "for the betterment of society in general".

Thankfully Woods can see the funny side after shaving off his much talked about hairdo before the Roosters clash.

"I copped a bit of flack during the week," Woods told Sky Sports Radio.

"There were a couple of good ones.

I know he loved the long locks but loving the new look from big @aaronwoods11 @NRL_Bulldogs @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/tTDHmeaAlk — Liam Cox (@LiamCox_TV) March 13, 2018

"There was Dora The Explorer, that Lord Farquaad bloke (from Shrek).

"It was a haircut gone wrong... but I have to move on; the best way was to shave it off.

"Everyone is worrying about the hair.

"I am worrying about playing good footy for the Bulldogs."

Woods was impressive in the Bulldogs' 36-18 opening round loss to the defending premiers in Perth last week, running for 117 metres, making 31 tackles and four offloads.

He hoped to make headlines for all the right reasons against the Roosters.

But not after teasing the media over his new hairdo.

"There were cameras on me at training yesterday; it was ridiculous," Woods said.

"I thought I would be a punish for the cameras and left my hat on for a while.

"It's not bad when you make the news with a hair cut."

Woods admitted his job on the field won't be made any easier by a Roosters pack reeling from the pre-season title favourites' shock loss to the Wests Tigers.

But he backed himself, David Klemmer and skipper Josh Jackson to answer the tri-colours challenge as they looked to open their own winning account.

"We will face a very different Roosters side, they will be fired up on Friday night," Woods said.

"But if Klemmer, myself and Jacko can get on top of them early it will help; we need to create some space for our backs."