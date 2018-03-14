The Cronulla Sharks have wasted no time re-shuffling their backline after Valentine Holmes' round one shocker.

Sharks make shock backline switch after Holmes disaster

Despite the fact Holmes has waited for years to make the fullback role his own, the Kangaroos star has been dumped from the position according to News Corp, after just one performance.

He's reportedly been shifted to the wing by Sharks coach Shane Flanagan, a position many believe is his strongest, to cover for the injured Sione Katoa,.

NSW Blues fullback Josh Dugan will move to fullback to face his former team, the Dragons, in Thursday night's local derby.

Coach Flanagan discussed the move on Wednesday, saying the Dugan and Holmes would share the fullback role against the Dragons.

"They'll share the role tomorrow ... I think it will work well, we did it in the trials so it's nothing new," Flanagan said.

The move comes after intense pressure from fans and sections of the media, who have implored Flanagan to make the move after round one.

Matty Johns led the charge, saying the only reason Holmes was at the back for the opening game against the Cowboys was because of his management, and his passionate desire to play the position.



Not because it was best for the team.

“For me Valentine Holmes isn’t a fullback, he’s a winger,” Johns said.

“The things we keep hearing is his management and he, they want him to play fullback because he wants fullback money, well that’s bullsh*t.

“If you’re best served being on the wing, and he is, he’s the best winger in the world, then that’s where you’ve got to play him.”