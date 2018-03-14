Brisbane convinced Morgan will play derby

Brisbane are convinced Michael Morgan will play in the Queensland derby at Suncorp Stadium despite North Queensland talking down the injured five-eighth's chances.

Morgan has been named on an extended bench and given until Thursday to prove his fitness for Friday's round two clash after missing their season-opening win over Cronulla with an abdominal strain.

But Broncos playmaker Anthony Milford said Morgan would run out on Friday night after missing last week's milestone match.

Morgan was a late scratching for good mate's Johnathan Thurston's 300th NRL game and record 271st for the Cowboys.

"I have no doubt Morgs will play," Milford said.

"It must have been really serious because I know he would have wanted to play in Johnno's 300th.

"He loves coming up here at Suncorp Stadium, especially against us.

"I know he will be ready. I know he will be starting."

Cowboys coach Paul Green, however, was not optimistic about Morgan's chances.

"He's not too far away. No doubt he is improving but I would say he probably won't play," he said.

"He is frustrated but it is more about wanting to get out there with the team.

"He thought he would be right last week.

"But he will be right and back before you know it."

Green said fullback Lachlan Coote (hamstring) would be out until round three "at the earliest" but appeared to have found a worthy replacement in Ben Hampton, who impressed against the Sharks.

"He's been really good. He's added a bit of spark and been busy (at fullback)," Green said.

"He has plenty of speed and threatens the line, that's what you want."