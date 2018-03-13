Raiders are different this season: Soliola

Versatile Canberra veteran Sia Soliola says the demons of last year won't haunt the Raiders despite a devastating last-gasp loss to open the NRL season.

Canberra veteran Sia Soliola says his team is different despite losing their round one NRL match.

Ricky Stuart's team dropped eight games by a converted try or less in 2017.

It seemed to be the same old story for the Raiders on Sunday night as they gave up an 18-point lead to go down to Gold Coast.

Soliola said the group was disappointed and frustrated, but had not been spooked by the result.

"Maybe it seemed like (from outside the club) old habits were creeping in, but there's no doubts," Soliola told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've addressed it and we know where we need to go moving forward."

The Raiders will look to rectify the result against the Titans against a new-look Newcastle team at Canberra Stadium this Sunday night.

But they will have to do it without New Zealand international Joe Tapine, who has been ruled out because of a dislocated thumb.

Canberra has not placed a timeline on his return.

Soliola said the Raiders would be able to cover the loss of Tapine, pointing to the team's depth in the halves.

Five-eighth Blake Austin will start against the Knights after coming off the bench on the Gold Coast, pairing with Sam Williams and pushing Aidan Sezer to the sidelines.

"'Sammy' is a good organiser and he knows how to use everyone around him," Soliola said.

"The other two with Blake and Aidan will push and drive the team along, but you can't deny the fact of what Gold Coast did and their big efforts and resilience to get back in the game."