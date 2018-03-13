New ARL boss makes embarrassing Sharks gaffe

Peter Beattie hasn't exactly made a great first impression as new ARL Commission chairman, producing a gaffe reminiscent of predecessor John Grant.
The former Queensland premier and self-described lifelong rugby league fan has apologised after he was unable to name the Cronulla NRL team in an interview with commentator Phil Gould on Monday night.
Gould was attempting to poke fun at Grant, who once misnamed the "Cronulla Hawks" and "Manly Seagulls" during a Kangaroos team announcement.
EXCLUSIVE: Broncos could lose star winger to NRL rivals
WAR OF WORDS: Flanagan hits back at Cowboys 'dirty tactics' claim
"Before you're officially welcomed, you've got to answer one question," Gould asked Beattie.
"The team that plays out of the Sutherland Shire - is it the Cronulla Hawks, the Cronulla Seagulls or the Cronulla Sharks?"
In an embarrassing faux pas, Beattie stumbled over his answer and seemed unable to name the 2016 premiers.
"I'll be honest, I wouldn't have a bloody clue but I'll know next week," Beattie said.
"It's got to be Cronulla of some kind.
"It's too bloody hard Gus, that's too difficult."
When given a chance to clarify his response and pressed on whether he knew more than Grant, Beattie again fumbled his response.
"I'm aiming to be better but I'd never pretend to know what I don't know," Beattie said.
"Tell you what, you can take me down there one day and shout me lunch, you can educate me."
Beattie subsequently laughed off the incident as a case of not getting Gould's joke and pointed out he went into the Sharks' dressing sheds following Friday's loss to North Queensland in Townsville.
"This was me Saturday night with the Sharks' coach," Beattie posted to social media with a photo of him and Shane Flanagan minutes after the interview.
"Yes I stuffed up the answer; just nervous in front of the great Phil Gould.
"Yeah I'm human. I had a mental blank. The price of doing the NRL & the Commonwealth Games at the same time !! Thanks Gus for having me on the show."
However some fans and pundits haven't seen the funny side.