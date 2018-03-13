New ARL boss makes embarrassing Sharks gaffe

Peter Beattie hasn't exactly made a great first impression as new ARL Commission chairman, producing a gaffe reminiscent of predecessor John Grant.

Peter Beattie apologises for embarrassing Sharks gaffe

The former Queensland premier and self-described lifelong rugby league fan has apologised after he was unable to name the Cronulla NRL team in an interview with commentator Phil Gould on Monday night.

Gould was attempting to poke fun at Grant, who once misnamed the "Cronulla Hawks" and "Manly Seagulls" during a Kangaroos team announcement.

EXCLUSIVE: Broncos could lose star winger to NRL rivals

WAR OF WORDS: Flanagan hits back at Cowboys 'dirty tactics' claim

"Before you're officially welcomed, you've got to answer one question," Gould asked Beattie.

"The team that plays out of the Sutherland Shire - is it the Cronulla Hawks, the Cronulla Seagulls or the Cronulla Sharks?"

In an embarrassing faux pas, Beattie stumbled over his answer and seemed unable to name the 2016 premiers.

"I'll be honest, I wouldn't have a bloody clue but I'll know next week," Beattie said.

"It's got to be Cronulla of some kind.

"It's too bloody hard Gus, that's too difficult."

When given a chance to clarify his response and pressed on whether he knew more than Grant, Beattie again fumbled his response.

"I'm aiming to be better but I'd never pretend to know what I don't know," Beattie said.

"Tell you what, you can take me down there one day and shout me lunch, you can educate me."

Beattie subsequently laughed off the incident as a case of not getting Gould's joke and pointed out he went into the Sharks' dressing sheds following Friday's loss to North Queensland in Townsville.

"This was me Saturday night with the Sharks' coach," Beattie posted to social media with a photo of him and Shane Flanagan minutes after the interview.

"Yes I stuffed up the answer; just nervous in front of the great Phil Gould.

"Yeah I'm human. I had a mental blank. The price of doing the NRL & the Commonwealth Games at the same time !! Thanks Gus for having me on the show."

This was me Saturday night with the Sharks’ coach. Yes I stuffed up the answer; just nervous in front of the great Phil Gould. Yeah I’m human. I had a mental blank. The price of doing the NRL & the Commonwealth Games at the same time !! Thanks Gus for having me on the show. #nrl pic.twitter.com/L5RRSymslf — Peter Beattie (@SmartState1) March 12, 2018

However some fans and pundits haven't seen the funny side.

Yes you heard it right. New ARL Commissioner Peter Beattie does NOT know the name of the @Cronulla_Sharks It’s unbelievable but true @100percentfooty — Neil Breen (@breenie9) March 12, 2018

What about Peter Beattie the Head of the @nrl not knowing what Cronulla are known as?🤣🤣and he is supposed to be a RL man ffs the game lurches from bad to worse — Benny (@saintbenny63) March 12, 2018

The new ARL Chairman just admitted that he doesn’t know the Cronulla Sharks organisation. Just call the whole thing off and send everyone home, embarrassing from Peter Beattie. @100percentfooty @ruan_sims @NRL @wwos @PaulGallen13 — Nathan Graham (@ngrahamaus) March 12, 2018

100% KLUTZ.....talk about giving the AFL yet another free kick...I mean is new the head of the Commish Peter Beattie for real not knowing what Cronulla are known as? Between Peter "Rabbit" Beattie & Todd "Elmer Fudd" Greenberg what hope have we (NRL fans) got? Send in the clowns! — Adrian Rovere (@apaulrove) March 12, 2018

New NRL boss Peter Beattie not knowing Cronulla’s club mascot would be like... mmmm ... @AnnastaciaMP not knowing the GST rate. Imagine that! — Tim Mander (@TimManderMP) March 12, 2018

Lay off Peter Beattie, he’s a massive Cronulla Hawks fan, just like me. — TC (@timcul81) March 12, 2018

Credit where credit's due: Peter Beattie has been open and transparent as an ARL Commission chairman. But will have to work twice as hard to win over people after that blunder. — Steve Zemek (@stevezemek) March 12, 2018