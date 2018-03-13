Oates set for positional shift as rival clubs circle

Wayne Bennett has told Brisbane flyer Corey Oates to be ready for a switch to the forwards after Jaydn Su'A copped a one-week ban for a sickening shoulder charge.

Oates started on the left wing in their NRL round one loss to St George Illawarra last week after appearing to fall short in his pre-season bid to convince Bennett to select him as a bench forward.

But Oates revealed the Broncos coach had told him to be on his toes for a call-up in the forwards after second-rower Su'A received the week off for his late hit on Paul Vaughan.

The move comes as Channel Seven's Chris Garry reports that Oates is being chased heavily by rival clubs South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Melbourne Storm.

Su'A will miss Friday night's Suncorp Stadium clash with North Queensland.

"I would love to still have a crack at it," said Oates, who played in the forwards in his junior days.

"Every week I will be putting my hand up, don't worry.

"He just said 'be ready for it, you never know when it could happen'.

"I will just keep my hopes up and keep asking the question every week."

Oates hoped to have shown Bennett a glimpse of what he could do in the back row with some welcome hard carries against the Dragons.

"That's something I bring. I guess that relates back to playing in the back row (in his junior days)," he said.

"You have to run hard or you are put on your backside."

Oates is still expecting to line up on the wing against the Cowboys on Friday night, predicting North Queensland would have him firmly in their sights.

"They usually attack that (left) side but we will be ready for whatever they throw at us," Oates said.

There are at least two Broncos bench vacancies after Su'A's suspension and reserve utility Andrew McCullough's confirmation he will start at No.9 against the Cowboys.

Interchange prop Korbin Sims said whoever started on the bench would have to lift their game against the Cowboys.

Sims admitted he had little impact against the Dragons and hoped to make amends against North Queensland in his 100th NRL game.

"I will put my hand up. I didn't have much of an impact last week coming off the bench and that's where we needed to change the game," he said.

"Personally I know I can do a better job.

"And the loss was un-Brisbane Bronco-like - we know we can do better."