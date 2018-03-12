Dragons braced for fired-up Dugan

St George Illawarra are bracing for a fired-up Josh Dugan aiming to make a point against his former NRL club in Thursday's southern Sydney derby.

St George Illawarra are wary of their ex-player and new Sharks recruit Josh Dugan.

Dugan will face off against the Dragons for the first time since his move to Cronulla on a four-year deal.

After five years in Wollongong, the NSW and Australian representative departed the Dragons after a lengthy contract stand off over his value and the club's refusal to pay "fullback money".

"No doubt Duges will be very fired up," Dragons five-eighth Gareth Widdop said.

"It's a local derby, everyone's always fired up for the game. It's always a challenge, especially there at Shark Park."

Sharks coach Shane Flanagan is toying with the idea of moving Dugan to fullback to cover for the loss of winger Sione Katoa (broken jaw).

With Katoa out for an extended period, Valentine Holmes could be shifted to the wing, where he starred for Australia during the World Cup, with Dugan to go to the back.

Debate has raged during the off-season about Holmes' best position and he had an unhappy night under the high ball in Friday's season-opening loss to North Queensland.