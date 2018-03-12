Matthew Johns has blasted the Sharks for what he considers a 'bullsh*t' reason to play Valentine Holmes at fullback.

Johns blasts Sharks over 'bull***t' Holmes issue

With two other star fullbacks in their backline, in Josh Dugan and Matt Moylan, and the fact Holmes is an international-level winger, Johns, like many NRL fans can't understand the structure of the Sharks team.

And making matters worse, Johns believes the main reason they're playing Holmes at fullback is because of his management, and his passionate desire to play the position.

Not because it's what's best for the team.

Speaking on Sunday Night with Matty Johns, the former NRL star argued the Sharks should be looking at a re-shuffle, after Holmes' less than ideal outing in Townsville.

DIRTY TACTICS: Cowboys accuse Sharks of incredibly ugly act

“For me Valentine Holmes isn’t a fullback, he’s a winger,” Johns said.

“The things we keep hearing is his management and he, they want him to play fullback because he wants fullback money, well that’s bullsh*t.

“If you’re best served being on the wing, and he is, he’s the best winger in the world, then that’s where you’ve got to play him.”

In a scrappy 20-14 loss to North Queensland on Friday night, dangerous signing Josh Dugan barely saw the ball.

Many onlookers argued the strong ball carrier would've been far better suited at the back than Holmes, who seems a natural winger.

1. Dugan

2. Feki

3. Ramien

4. Leutele

5. Valentine-Holmes



Simple one for Flanagan and a backline that offers more with Dugan at fullback. #NRL @Cronulla_Sharks #NRLCowboysSharks — John Martin (@SkipTake_John) March 10, 2018

Valentine-Holmes is a winger.



Move Dugan to fullback and get the ball in his hands, Valentine-Holmes to wing and find a 3/4.



Make the swap; move on Flanagan.



N.B. Moylan is a fullback too but they have NO threat at 6/7. #NRLCowboysSharks — John Martin (@SkipTake_John) March 9, 2018

Is Valentine Holmes the third-best fullback at the Sharks? #NRLCowboysSharks — Myles Stedman (@Stedstake) March 9, 2018

I really wish @val_holmes1 was happy being a winger his absolute class there — H-Man 🏆 (@Hman89) March 9, 2018

#NRLCowboysSharks finally Valentine Holmes gets exposed with the high bombs, not all that he is raved to be — Jack Eustace (@jackeustace4) March 9, 2018