News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Storm continue NRL streak against Cowboys
Smith hits out at refs as Storm win GF rematch

NRL boss to meet with Carney over contract

Matt Encarnacion
AAP /

NRL boss Todd Greenberg says Todd Carney will have to prove what work he's done, and why he won't re-offend again, for them to sanction his return to the game.

Smith slams refs over penalty count
1:07

Smith slams refs over penalty count
0322_1130_nat_nrl
0:37

Wests Tigers looking to continue unbeaten start against the Broncos
0322_0500_nat_NRL
0:37

Tim Brown's fight to save NRL career
0321_1800_SYD-GI
1:37

Inglis speaks out after racist spray
0321_1600_nat_inglis
0:35

Inglis breaks his silence on racial abuse
0321_1130_nat_NRL
0:40

Inglis breaks his silence on racial slur
0321_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Benji Marshall reveals Wests Tigers' secret
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0320_1600_nat_marshall
0:32

Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
0320_1130_nat_NRL
0:34

Sharks desperate for first win of season
0320_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Calls for life ban after fan allegedly abused Inglis
 

Four years after being sacked by Cronulla for his infamous 'bubbler' incident, Greenberg on Monday confirmed the governing body had received a contract for Carney to play this season.

It is believed North Queensland are set to offer Carney a one-year deal as back-up in the halves to Johnathan Thurston, Michael Morgan and Te Maire Martin.

"We'll treat it (the application) on its merits," Greenberg said on Monday.

"We'll go through the process like we have with lots of other players who've come back to the game. But it's a process we're going to have to satisfy ourselves.

"I've always said we've never said no to Todd Carney."

It has been speculated that the NRL could deny Carney for at least another year, however Greenberg played that down, reiterating that the application will be based solely on merit.

Part of the process will include personally interviewing the 31-year-old, who played for the Cowboys' feeder club, Northern Pride, in a loss on Saturday night.

It was his first game back in Australia following a three-year stint in the Super League.

"As part of the process, we always have a face-to-face meeting with the player and we'll need to satisfy ourselves of two things," Greenberg said.

"One, that he's done the work to get to this point in time; and two, what the work looks like in the future to ensure that there's no repeat."

Cowboys captain Matt Scott said Carney would be a welcome addition to the playing group.

"If it does happen we have a really good club culture here at the moment, I am sure he will be able to fit into that nicely," Scott told reporters.

Former teammate Boyd Cordner said Carney has done his time for his misbehaviour, which included being sacked at Canberra and released by the Sydney Roosters.

"Being close with him, I know how much it's killed him being away from the NRL," he said.

"I know how much this means to him... hopefully it can all get put through and he can start training and living out his dream."

Back To Top