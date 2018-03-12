Penrith coach Anthony Griffin has responded to the destabilising rumours circling the Penrith Panthers.

Hook hits back at Gould coaching rumours

Griffin has been the focus on intense speculation throughout the pre-season, with whispers he's been taking a back-foot in the coaching department to club supremo Phil Gould.

Up until Sunday, the former Broncos coach ignored the speculation, but then he responded in the best way possible.

He set up his team for a great 24-12 win against the Parramatta Eels, and then brushed off the Gus coaching questions post match.

"To be honest I don't think much about it. I'm not trying to bore you with," Griffin said.

"I just get on with what I do and we know what we do works as a club.

"How it gets reported, I got no control over that."

Griffin also had plenty of support from skipper Peter Wallace, who took far more exception to the line of questioning.

"It's all outside noise, it's not coming from us, you guys are going to report what you report and it's got nothing to do with us."

In front of their first sellout crowd in four years at Panthers Stadium, the home side scored 24 unanswered points to stun the premiership contending Eels and claim a resounding victory.

In a game that marked Jarryd Hayne's first game for the Eels since 2014 and James Maloney's Panthers' debut, it was unlikely duo Waqa Blake and Viliame Kikau who led the comeback.

Blake produced an impressive 35-metre individual effort to reduce the deficit just before halftime, before Kikau steamrolled over from close to the line soon after the break.

Griffin pinpointed Blake's effort as a turning point in the match.

"That just come out of nothing. We weren't doing much with it either. We weren't attacking well. Just to get that six points, it steadied them down, changed our mindset a bit," he said.

"We couldn't have done any more wrong in that first 20-25 minutes.

"We got ourselves into a hole but the back end of that first half, we got into a bit of rhythm, got some points, and we were pretty calm and comfortable at halftime."

Back-to-back penalty goals to Nathan Cleary - the second of which resulted in Mitchell Moses in the sin bin for a professional foul - gave the Panthers the lead for good.

Blake completed his double when he finished off a 70-metre run in the 59th minute, before Cleary sealed the win with a third penalty goal.

The Panthers star finished with a perfect six goals from six attempts, while fullback Dylan Edwards also impressed with a game-high 160 metres, eight tackle busts and three line breaks.

It was a stunning turnaround from Penrith, who conceded a penalty in the opening minute and turned the ball over in their first five sets.

Eels coach Brad Arthur bemoaned a poor second half effort.

"Momentum was stopped because we went in at halftime, we come out of the sheds... well we probably didn't come out of the sheds because our start to the second half wasn't good enough," he said.

"We allowed them back into the game and to their credit they come out with plenty of intent and we didn't match it."

With AAP