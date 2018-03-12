Proctor escapes punishment over 'squirrel grip'

Gold Coast Titans star Kevin Proctor has escaped punishment from the NRL, despite being accused of a 'squirrel grip' on Sunday night.

Proctor under fire over Rapana 'squirrel grip'

The second-rower was blamed for the foul act by Canberra flyer Jordan Rapana, during the Titans' last-minute victory over the Raiders on the Gold Coast.

Replays of the incident show Proctor driving his opponent to the ground with his arm between the legs of his Kiwis teammate.

Rapana rises angrily from the tackle and lashes out at Proctor, as the Titans players are penalised for being slow in the ruck.

The Raiders try-scoring machine then immediately raised his complaint to the referee.

Although Proctor was not placed on report, he could have received a fine from the match review committee.

However his name was missing from the Round One rap sheet, with Broncos forward Jaydn Su'a the only player charged.

Judiciary: no charges from the weekend other than Su'a on Thursday. M Jennings no case to answer for possible shoulder charge. Proctor also in clear for possible... squirrel grip I guess you'd call it? #NRL — Chris Kennedy (@CKennedy80) March 12, 2018

It was an otherwise happy night for Proctor, who scored a try in the Titans' unlikely comeback victory in Garth Brennan's coaching debut.

The club's new million-dollar man Ashley Taylor was the architect, twice putting in kicks to set up tries in a club-record equalling 18-point comeback win.

It was shaping as an embarrassing opening night for the new-look Titans, who had leaked three soft tries after just 11 minutes.

Bullied through the middle of the park, the Titans completed at just 53 per cent and missed 20 tackles compared to Canberra's nine in the first half.

The Raiders looked like running away with the contest before Taylor's precise grubber found Kane Elgey in goal as the rain fell to give the Titans a sniff, down 24-12 at the break.

Phillip Sami and Dale Copley both crossed in the left corner to start to the second half, with a penalty kick soon after levelling proceedings at 24-all.

Raiders centre Joey Leilua put a halt to the comeback though, scooping up a battered down bomb for a 28-24 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

But Hurrell intercepted another Taylor grubber with 90 seconds to play, to delight the 10,238 in attendance.

