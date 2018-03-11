NSW coach Brad Fittler called for Cronulla to move Valentine Holmes to the wing in an NRL reshuffle that would likely see Matt Moylan shift to fullback.

Fittler calls for Cronulla fullback switch

The Sharks confirmed on Sunday that rookie winger Sione Katoa will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks, after he required surgery on a jaw that was broken in two places in Friday night's loss to North Queensland.

The injury will open up a hole on Cronulla's wing, the same position where Holmes scored a record 12 tries for the Kangaroos in last year's World Cup.

Holmes endured a difficult opening night at fullback for the Sharks in Townsville, missing three tackles and misjudging a number of high balls.

Fittler said it was time for coach Shane Flanagan to make the switch.

"I like Valentine Holmes on the wing. I know he wants to be a fullback but I think he is a better winger and you've got two other fullbacks there," Fittler told Channel Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

"He's the best winger in Australia.

"If I've got Valentine Holmes on the wing every week, running 180 metres and scoring two tries and doing all that, then he is as much value to me as a fullback who is not doing as much."

Such a move would then likely see Moylan move to the back from five-eighth, with former NSW Origin halfback Trent Hodkinson ready to take the No.6 jersey.

Moylan played fullback for the Blues under Laurie Daley two seasons ago, but shifted to five-eighth at Penrith midway through last year before he left the club.

Flanagan said after Friday night's six-point loss he would look at every available option to cover Katoa's injury, considering the club also recruited fellow former Origin fullback Josh Dugan to play in the centres.

Meanwhile, Holmes told AAP last week the arrival of Moylan and Dugan made him think twice about his security in the position, but he expected to keep wearing the No.1.

"Obviously it does put a little bit of doubt in your head," Holmes said.

When I re-signed I was re-signing to play as a fullback in the No.1 jersey, that's what I got told.

"Obviously with Jimmy, and everything that happened with him, we needed another five-eighth so I think they signed Matt to play in the halves."