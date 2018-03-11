Munster makes case to inherit Slater role

Melbourne ace Cameron Munster has hinted his long-term future may lie at fullback not five-eighth after tearing Canterbury apart in their NRL season opener.

Cameron Munster has shown his long-term future may yet lie at fullback for Melbourne Storm.

Deputising at the back for injured Billy Slater, Munster spearheaded the victory, setting up three of Melbourne's six tries and coming up with a desperate try-saver on Danny Fualalo.

The Queensland and Australia playmaker turned in a supreme performance despite an off-season marred by controversy and suggestions Melbourne were troubled by his off-field behaviour.

He later politely declined to talk about reports he had been involved in an altercation with Ben Hunt during the World Cup.

However he did reveal he had not trained at fullback all pre-season because of the presence of Slater, only reverting there from five-eighth when Slater succumbed to a shoulder strain suffered during the World Club Challenge win over Leeds.

Munster admitted he preferred fullback but acknowledged he would be kept out of the position as long as Slater continued his career.

"It just gives me a licence to roam around with both halves, I feel more comfortable at one," Munster said.

"In saying that I don't mind six as well."

With Slater weighing up retiring at the end of his contract this year, coach Craig Bellamy will have a dilemma on his hands whether to keep Munster at five-eighth or move him to fullback fulltime.

Jahrome Hughes is widely considered Slater's heir apparent, however Munster's form at fullback could force a re-think.

"Our six is kind of like our fullback positions as well, running the ball and ball-playing so it's no different to one," Munster said.

"It's just a matter of getting the numbers right in defence and the high bombs right."

Bellamy said Munster seemed most comfortable at fullback but said the 23-year-old's future was bright in either position.

"At the moment No.1 is probably his best position because he's played there more than he's played in the six," Bellamy said.

"But I think he's going to be a real good player for a long period of time in either of those positions.

"Billy's No.1 so he'll be our No.6. The more time he plays at six, he'll be able to play that position as well as he plays fullback.

"It's pretty exciting what he's capable of doing."