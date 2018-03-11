Melbourne have kept alive their remarkable round-one record, winning their NRL season opener for the 14th straight year.

Storm extend incredible round one winning streak

The Storm kick-started their premiership defence with a Cameron Munster-led 36-18 dismantling of Canterbury in Perth on Saturday night.

Under Craig Bellamy, the Storm have amassed an incredible first-round record that has seen them win their season opener every year dating back to 2005.

"For the last few years we've made a point of it," Bellamy said.

"I wasn't sure how many it was and Cam made the point after the game that it was 14 straight.

"I think that's a bit of an indication of how hard our guys work in the off-season.

"Our pre-season we see as pretty important and we like to think players get a pre-season at our club, they're going to be well prepared for the season.

"That rang true tonight and it's something we're quite proud of."

While several teams have looked scratchy over the opening weekend, the Storm hit the ground running despite Billy Slater missing what would have been his 300th game due to a shoulder injury and the departure of Cooper Cronk.

Their last season-opening loss was against Newcastle back in 2004 and even then it came in round two because of a round one bye.

According to Fox Sports Stats, since their entry into the the competition in 1998, the Storm have lost just twice in round one - in 2000 and 2001.

There were some worrying signs early when Raymond Faitala-Mariner scored in the Bulldogs' second set of the game.

However, they composed themselves and were by far the better team for the final 60 minutes.

"We're not a club that has a mindset of wanting to build into the competition, we want to start the very best we can," skipper Cameron Smith said.

"You don't want to be round 10 and 5-5 or anywhere around that percentage, you want to win the early matches.

"Particularly when you're away, to give you a nice stepping stone into the back half of the year, especially if you're losing guys to representative football."