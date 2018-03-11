Benji reveals inspirational text from Bennett

"Be the Benji that we know at the Tigers."

Coach Wayne Bennett texted Benji Marshall (C) ahead of his emotional NRL return to the Wests Tigers.

Those were the inspiring words from supercoach Wayne Bennett that helped inspire Benji Marshall in Saturday's fairytale return to the Wests Tigers.

On the same day NRL stars Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco made their club debuts for the Sydney Roosters, Marshall wound back the clock with a vintage performance at five-eighth.

With first-choice No.6 Josh Reynolds going down with a hamstring injury, Marshall piloted his former club to a dramatic 10-8 upset of the premiership favourites.

He was lively early, stepping fiercely off his left foot and lighting up the crowd with a quick tap that gave his team momentum.

But he also showed his experience when, with the Tigers leading 2-0 just after halftime, Marshall managed the game expertly after the sin-binning of Luke Brooks.

"First of all being back, that's exciting in itself. Today was the most nervous I've been since my debut, I reckon. It was weird. I've never been that quiet before a game," Marshall said.

"I've never been quiet at home the day of a game like I was today.

"(But) when Brooksy got sin-binnned, I was able to relax a bit more and realise that I had to take control and made me just forget about everything else. So thanks, Brooksy."

A simple text from Bennett also helped.

"I sent him a message before this game, saying, 'all the best for the season'," Marshall said.

"And he wrote back today, saying, 'Mate, go out there and be the Benji that we know at the Tigers. Enjoy yourself, play footy'.

"I tried to."

With Reynolds expected to be out for up to a month - Cleary says he is unlikely for next week - Marshall will be relied upon to continue their winning start to the season.

Marshall said he was ready for the challenge.

"I've played a lot of games. It's not like it's my first year or anything like that," he said.

"But we've got to back it up, man. If we don't come out next week and put in the same intensity and the same attitude we displayed today, then it looks like today was a fluke."