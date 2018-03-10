Fans have a field day with Dugan's new try celebration

Josh Dugan showed off an ironic new try celebration in his debut for the Sharks, leaving commentators and fans rather confused.
The Cronulla recruit opened his account for his new club in their 20-14 loss to the Cowboys on Friday night, collecting a Chad Townsend grubber close to the line to score under the posts.
After he put the ball down, Dugan dropped to one knee and mimicked as though he was applying a bandage to his arm.
"Not too sure what that's all about," Kevin Walters said in commentary for Fox Sports.
As it turns out, Dugan was referencing popular online video game ‘Fortnite’.
In the hit game, characters make the same movements when they are using a health pack to heal themselves.
The oft-injured Dugan has been criticised in the past for his inability to stay on the field for extended periods of time, which could be the reason for his celebration.
Some fans saw the irony in Dugan's new moves, while it left others rather confused.