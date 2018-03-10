Josh Dugan showed off an ironic new try celebration in his debut for the Sharks, leaving commentators and fans rather confused.

Fans have a field day with Dugan's new try celebration

The Cronulla recruit opened his account for his new club in their 20-14 loss to the Cowboys on Friday night, collecting a Chad Townsend grubber close to the line to score under the posts.

After he put the ball down, Dugan dropped to one knee and mimicked as though he was applying a bandage to his arm.

"Not too sure what that's all about," Kevin Walters said in commentary for Fox Sports.

As it turns out, Dugan was referencing popular online video game ‘Fortnite’.

In the hit game, characters make the same movements when they are using a health pack to heal themselves.

The oft-injured Dugan has been criticised in the past for his inability to stay on the field for extended periods of time, which could be the reason for his celebration.

Some fans saw the irony in Dugan's new moves, while it left others rather confused.

Did @Josh_Dugan just bandage himself up like a #Fortnite character? If so, I love the irony of it. #NRLCowboysSharks #NRL #MadeOfGlass — The Full 80 NRL Podcast (@TheFull80) March 9, 2018

Dugan with the #fortnite try celebration as he's injured every fortnight #NRLCowboysSharks — Tony (@Danger_Anger) March 9, 2018

Dugan playing fortnite irl pic.twitter.com/UFSPp7mvfe — 维克塔赫 (@viictah) March 9, 2018

BREAKING: Dugan has been injured during his own post try celebration — Drama (@jdrama68) March 9, 2018

Has anyone put money on what minute Dugan goes down injured? #NRLCowboysSharks — Phoebe #Raiders4Life (@P_Glo) March 9, 2018

About Dugan’s try celebration, for everyone who’s confused just file it under video games and young people’s business pic.twitter.com/s2qIyrJh6G — The Oh Errol Girls (@oherrol) March 9, 2018

Dugan applying more strapping tape???? — mitchell ⚫🔳🔶️ (@tyhrblue) March 9, 2018

When ur fresh from doing nothing for 30min you have the energy to score. #Dugan #NRLCowboysSharks — addman (@addman72) March 9, 2018

Dugan worst try celebration of all time? — Frankie (@frankie_1987) March 9, 2018

How long before Dugan gets injured?😂😂😂 — Benny (@saintbenny63) March 9, 2018