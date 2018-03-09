Broncos forward in hot water over ugly 'dog shot'

Brisbane forward Jaydn Su'a has become the first player in trouble with the NRL match review committee this season after his shoulder charge against St George Illawarra on Thursday night.

Su'a was on Friday hit with a grade one shoulder charge citing, which could result in a two-week ban should he contest it at the judiciary.

Su'a will miss only a week if he takes the early guilty plea for his 76th-minute hit on Dragons prop Paul Vaughan.

Vaughan was left physically ill on the field after being hit off the ball by Su'a.

Vaughan was acting as a decoy runner and had relaxed his body when Su'a levelled him with the brutal hit to the ribs.

"There's no reason for Su'a to put that shot on," Greg Alexander said in commentary.

"It's a dog shot," added Braith Anasta.

Ben Hunt breathed hope back into long-suffering St George Illawarra fans and rammed home Matt Lodge's tough NRL return with one foul swoop as he set up the victory.

Two of the NRL's biggest pre-season stories collided on Thursday night when $6 million man Hunt intercepted a Lodge pass in the 50th minute to score his first try in Dragons' colours, ending any likely hope of a Brisbane comeback and taking his team to a 16-6 lead.

Rugby league's script writers sure can pen some kind of tale, as the intercept summed up the fortunes of both players in a dramatic opening to the season at Jubilee Oval.

with AAP