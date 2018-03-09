London (AFP) - Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez refused on Thursday to quash speculation surrounding his future but did say he maintains a good relationship with the club.

Mahrez refuses to say he will stay at Leicester

Mahrez was absent from training for 10 days last month after Leicester turned down a bid from runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City in the January transfer window.

The Algerian eventually ended his self-imposed exile and scored for the first time since his return with a dramatic late free-kick to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth.

However, Mahrez declined to say he would commit his long-term future to the Foxes.

"In football, players come, players leave, I'm not saying I'm coming or going," Mahrez told Sky Sports.

"We always talk between me and the club, everything is good, so we will see in the summer if things come. At the moment I'm a Leicester player."

Mahrez did defend his decision to take time away from the club, but claims City would be a "good move" for any player if they were to reignite their interest at the end of the season.

"I was away from here because I needed some time to think, it was a difficult situation," he added.

"Manchester City is a good move for everyone but it is the past. It is behind me."

Mahrez also confirmed that a post on his Facebook page this week saying he had retired was the work of hackers.

"I wasn't bothered. It won't affect me, so I don't know why they try to do that. I think everyone knew it had been hacked."