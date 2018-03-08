News

Storm continue NRL streak against Cowboys
Smith hits out at refs as Storm win GF rematch

Cowboys defend their pursuit of Carney

Laine Clark
AAP /

North Queensland coach Paul Green says the Cowboys are not assuming Todd Carney will get another chance from the NRL just because controversial forward Matt Lodge received one for 2018.

Brisbane have copped criticism for signing Lodge after his 2015 New York drunken rampage while the Cowboys are trying to lure Carney, whose colourful NRL career was stalled in 2014 by the infamous "bubbler" incident.

"The two players are completely unrelated. We are not doing it because of what happened to Matt Lodge, not in any way shape or form," Green said before North Queensland's NRL season opener against Cronulla on Friday night.

