It's up to Suli to make it in NRL: Barrett

Manly coach Trent Barrett has put the onus on Moses Suli to prove he belongs in the NRL by cashing in on his third chance in the space of two months.

The Sea Eagles this week signed Suli despite the 19-year-old getting sacked from the Wests Tigers and Canterbury during the off-season for a lack of professionalism.

Suli, whose weight is believed to have ballooned over the summer, has completed a number of screening tests at the club but has yet to begin training and won't play this weekend.

Barrett said it was up to Suli to turn his career around.

"He's only been there a few days. He's not a bad kid. He's a nice kid. He's just got to get a few things sorted out," Barrett said prior to his team's captain's run on Thursday.

"We'll give an opportunity to do that.

"But certainly my focus this week's been on the first grade side. We'll do our best there but ultimately it's up to the individual. I'll just take that a day at a time."

The Sea Eagles are likely to have picked up Suli on a far cheaper contract than the $1-million, three-year deal he signed with the Tigers last year before he made his NRL debut.

His arrival comes despite the NRL's protracted investigation into salary cap cheating.

Manly were hopeful the governing body would finalise its decision on the matter after meeting with NRL officials last week.

"We were hoping that it'd be sorted out by now, but it's out of our control," Barrett said.

"It certainly hasn't affected the players. It would be nice to get a bit of clarity on where we're going, not just for this year but what our position is next year and beyond.

"Your salary cap and recruitment doesn't stop. But unfortunately for us we've had the brakes on for a while now. Scott Penn and Lyall (Manly CEO Lyall Gorman) are doing their best to get a result.

"Hopefully it's not too far away."