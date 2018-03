London (AFP) - Juventus qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday after a 2-1 win away to Tottenham Hotspur in their last 16, second leg.

Juventus fight back to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Son Heung-Min had put Spurs ahead on the night, six minutes before half-time at Wembley, after the clubs drew 2-2 in the first leg in Italy last month.

However, Gonzalo Higuain levelled the scores in the 64th minute and Paulo Dybala won it three minutes later, securing a 4-3 aggregate victory for the Italians.