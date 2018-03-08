St George Illawarra halves Ben Hunt and Gareth Widdop revealed how Benji Marshall played a match-making role between the pair last season.

How Benji helped the Dragons snare Hunt

Widdop and Marshall combined for the Dragons for two-and-a-half seasons on the latter's return to the NRL from rugby union.

He then shifted to Brisbane last season, where he played alongside Hunt at the Broncos as Wayne Bennett rotated his halves around the pair, along with Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima.

Hunt will on Thursday night play his first match for the Dragons, kicking off a $6 million deal which could last for as long as six seasons.

But he said he made of talking to Marshall, in particular about how he would combine with Widdop, before signing the deal.

"I had little chats with Benji about it. He had nothing but good things to say about the place," Hunt told AAP.

"I mainly asked him about the players. What different guys were like.

"I definitely asked him about Gareth.

"He's one of the biggest players in the team. He's the captain and he leads the boys around.

"He only had good things to say."

Hunt's arrival should be a boost to Widdop, given he has been without a recognised high-profile halfback since he arrived at the Dragons in 2014.

Since then, he's played with seven No.7s, however, the majority of which have been five-eighths wearing the halfback's jersey.

And the England international said he too had made contact with Marshall, who will play his first game back at the Wests Tigers this weekend, to find out what Hunt was like before his arrival.

"... he said he's going to be good for the team," Widdop said.

"He said he's pretty laid back, not too much affects him.

"Obviously he's coming to a big club as a halfback coming to the Dragons, I don't think that'll bother him.

"He'll just let his football do the talking."