Thaiday to start as NRL hooker for Broncos

He may be the NRL's biggest and slowest hooker, according to Wayne Bennett.

But the Brisbane coach had no hesitation picking hulking second-rower Sam Thaiday as his starting rake ahead of Andrew McCullough for Thursday night's season opener.

The usually dour Bennett couldn't help but see the funny side of ex-Test back-rower Thaiday's selection for their round one clash against St George Illawarra at Jubilee Oval.

Despite not playing a trial, recovering hooker McCullough had initially been named to start in his return from a serious knee injury that has sidelined him since round 21 in August last year.

But Bennett confirmed Thaiday would start at hooker - much to his uncharacteristic amusement.

"I reckon he might be (the biggest rake). He can't claim to be the fastest either," Bennett said.

"He has a few claims on a few things though."

However, Bennett had faith in Thaiday after successfully using the same ploy to cover McCullough's absence last season.

Thaiday started at hooker with Ben Hunt slotting in at dummy half after 20 minutes with McCullough sidelined late last year.

The combination helped Brisbane, not only recover from the devastating loss of McCullough but also, win through to the preliminary final.

"He did a good job for us last year in small bursts (at hooker)," Bennett said of Thaiday.

"We just can't play Macca 80 minutes right now; we need Sam to take some of that workload."

Thaiday will pack down in a front row boasting Tevita Pangai and controversial signing Matt Lodge.

Thaiday - 33 in June - has put his hand up as a "Mr Fixit" at the club in a bid to extend his 16 season career.

Off contract Thaiday has not given up on earning a Broncos extension despite being told last year that he was not in Bennett's future plans.

Bennett expected McCullough to be eased back into the starting side over the next "four to five weeks".

"We've just got to get him going and after that he will be fulltime," he said.

The Broncos coach said he did not expect to consider star signing, Cronulla recruit Jack Bird, for at least another month due to a shoulder injury.

In other selection news, Jordan Kahu moves to the centres with flyer Jamayne Isaako getting a start on the wing.