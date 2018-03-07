Key talking points from your side's Rd 1 clash

After an off-season with numerous high-profile player moves, there's plenty of interest in how the NRL first round plays out.

KEY TALKING POINTS FOR NRL OPENING ROUND

St George Illawarra v Brisbane at Jubilee Oval, Thursday

In a perfect world, the season opener would be about mega-signing Ben Hunt lining up against his former club Brisbane or James Graham's St George Illawarra debut. Unfortunately, all eyes will be on Matt Lodge's NRL return after three years following Brisbane's controversial signing of the giant prop on a one-year deal.

Newcastle v Manly at McDonald Jones Stadium, Friday

Long-suffering Knights fans finally get to check out whether reality is likely to match expectation with newcomers Kalyn Ponga, Tautau Moga, Connor Watson, Mitchell Pearce, Herman Ese'ese, Slade Griffin, Jacob Lillyman and Aidan Guerra starting.

North Queensland v Cronulla at 1300SMILES Stadium, Friday

All eyes are on Johnathan Thurston's long-awaited return for his 300th game as he starts his final season, back from serious injury along with his Cowboys co-captain Matt Scott. For Sharks fans, it's about how well Matt Moylan compensates for the loss of James Maloney after their off-season club swap.

Wests Tigers v Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium, Saturday

Sydney Roosters look unstoppable with super-signings Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco making their club debuts. However, the talking point may yet be new Tigers halves pairing Luke Brooks and Bulldogs recruit Josh Reynolds, who are backing themselves to spark a boilover after impressing in the off-season.

South Sydney v Warriors at Perth Stadium, Saturday

He's back but in what form? Greg Inglis makes his return after his round-one knee injury last season, posted back to the centres in coach Anthony Seibold's Rabbitohs debut at the helm. Plenty of interest too in Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook's performance after he pipped Robbie Farah for the No.9 jersey.

Canterbury v Melbourne at Perth Stadium, Saturday

The Bulldogs have so much riding on whether recruit Kieran Foran can recapture top form after consecutive seasons racked by injury and controversy. Meanwhile, Ryley Jacks and Brodie Croft, with just 17 games between them, have been named to steer the mighty Storm as they begin life after Cooper Cronk, with Cameron Munster filling in at fullback.

Penrith v Parramatta at Panthers Stadium, Sunday

Two-time premiership-winning recruit James Maloney's new combination with Nathan Cleary is already being touted to transfer from the Panthers into the State of Origin arena for NSW. For Eels fans, there's much more than sentimental interest in Jarryd Hayne's efforts at centre in his return to the club.

Gold Coast v Canberra at Cbus Super Stadium, Sunday

Can Canberra coach Ricky Stuart kick-start the hot and cold Raiders? He's sprung a selection surprise by handing Sam Williams the No.7 jersey, with Aidan Sezer at five-eighth and Blake Austin on the bench. What can new coach Garth Brennan extract from the lowly ranked Titans?